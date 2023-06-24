Left Menu

Russian commander urges Wagner fighters to 'obey will of president' and return to bases

The deputy commander of Russia's Ukraine campaign, General Sergei Surovikin, on Friday urged the fighters of the Wagner private militia to give up their opposition to the military leadership and return to their bases. "I urge you to stop," he said in a video message posted on Telegram. It urged Wagner fighters to arrest him.

The deputy commander of Russia's Ukraine campaign, General Sergei Surovikin, on Friday urged the fighters of the Wagner private militia to give up their opposition to the military leadership and return to their bases.

"I urge you to stop," he said in a video message posted on Telegram. "The enemy is just waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in our country."

Earlier on Friday, the FSB security service had said comments by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin vowing to avenge Moscow's purported killing of thousands of his fighters amounted to a call to start an armed civil conflict, the Interfax news agency reported. It urged Wagner fighters to arrest him. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

