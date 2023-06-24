German govt closely monitoring events in Russia
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-06-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 13:31 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government is watching the situation in Russia closely, a spokesperson at the government's press office said on Saturday.
"We are monitoring events in Russia closely," said the spokesperson.
