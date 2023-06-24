UK foreign minister says he is monitoring Russia situation
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2023 16:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 15:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Saturday that the United Kingdom was closely monitoring the situation in Russia and was in touch with allies.
"Following events overnight involving the Wagner group and the Russian military, we are monitoring the situation carefully and liaising closely with our allies," Cleverly said.
British citizens should continue to follow government advice not to travel to Russia, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine says it downs four cruise missiles, 10 attack drones during Russian air strike
Two wounded in drone strike in Russian city of Voronezh - regional governor
Russian envoy says there are no grounds to extend grain deal - RIA
Three hurt in drone strike in Russian city of Voronezh - regional governor
Cyprus labours to shield reputation amid new US, UK action on Russian 'sanctions evasion network'