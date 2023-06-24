UK foreign minister says he is monitoring Russia situation

British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Saturday that the United Kingdom was closely monitoring the situation in Russia and was in touch with allies.

"Following events overnight involving the Wagner group and the Russian military, we are monitoring the situation carefully and liaising closely with our allies," Cleverly said.

British citizens should continue to follow government advice not to travel to Russia, he added.

