UK government's emergency committee meeting over Russia, BBC says

The British government's emergency committee, known as Cobra, is meeting to discuss the ongoing situation in Russia, BBC reporter Laura Kuenssberg said on Saturday.

Kuenssberg interviewed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier on Saturday when he said he would speak with allies and urged all parties in the conflict in Russia to avoid harm to civilians.

