Wife of the constable, her alleged friend and his aide were arrested on Saturday. Two country-made pistols, one revolver, five live cartridges, one motorcycle and three mobile phones were recovered from their procession, the SP said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-06-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 18:55 IST
Police constable shot dead, wife among three held in J'khand
A 28-year-old police constable was shot dead in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district when he was on his way home, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Three people, including the wife of the constable, were arrested in connection with the murder, Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said.

The wife had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to ''kill the constable to get a government job on compassionate ground and spend the rest of her life with one of her friends, another police officer said. Constable Pankaj Kumar Das, who was posted in the Urmimari police station area in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, was shot from a close range on Friday night at Sankul village in Ramgarh when he was on his way home on a motorcycle, the SP said. He said that the murder mystery was solved within 12 hours.

"Wife of the constable, her alleged friend and his aide were arrested on Saturday. Two country-made pistols, one revolver, five live cartridges, one motorcycle and three mobile phones were recovered from their procession," the SP said.

