Blinken says he spoke with G7 and EU ministers as Russia situation develops

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 19:02 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he spoke with his G7 and EU counterparts after Wagner fighters took control of some military facilities in southern Russia.

"The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop," Blinken wrote on Twitter. Blinken spoke with all of his G7 counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated that support by the United States for Ukraine will not change," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a release.

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

