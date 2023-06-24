Left Menu

UP: Child kidnapped over 2 years ago found; ex-cop, his partner held

Superintendent of Police SP Mukesh Kumar said six-month-old Arush, an inmate of Warne Baby Fold was abducted by Anu Chandra on March 26, 2021.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 24-06-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 20:42 IST
A child, who was abducted from an orphanage more than two years ago, was tracked down and a couple, including a retired police constable, was arrested in connection with the case, police said on Saturday.

The child, who has now been sent to an Arya Samaj orphanage, was found by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU). Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukesh Kumar said six-month-old Arush, an inmate of Warne Baby Fold was abducted by Anu Chandra on March 26, 2021. A case was registered against Chandra on the basis of a complaint lodged by a staff of the orphanage.

During the investigation, it was found that one police constable named Iqbal Singh, who had taken voluntary retirement, was also involved in the kidnapping. Subsequently, the matter was given to the anti-human trafficking unit under the home department of Uttar Pradesh.

The AHTU team on Friday evening arrested both the accused, the SP said, adding that both were sent to jail on Saturday.

He added that the child was presented before the child welfare committee, and then handed over to the Arya Samaj orphanage.

