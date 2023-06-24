CRPF DG reviews security preparedness for Amarnath Yatra
CRPF Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen Saturday reviewed the security preparedness of the force for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra which begins next month. He instructed the officials to ardently ensure every measure, facilitating a harmonious and seamless yatra, the CRPF said on Twitter.
CRPF Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen Saturday reviewed the security preparedness of the force for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra which begins next month. Thaosen reviewed the preparedness of the paramilitary force during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
''During his J&K visit, @sthaosen, DG @crpfindia, held a meeting with officials, scrutinizing the security preparedness of the force vis-à-vis the forthcoming SANJY 2023. He instructed the officials to ardently ensure every measure, facilitating a harmonious and seamless yatra,'' the CRPF said on Twitter. The 62-day yatra is set to begin on July 1. During the visit, the DG CRPF also assessed the operational preparedness of the Valley Quick Action Team of the CRPF.
''He lauded the unwavering resolve and dedication of the Valley QAT, urging them to incessantly strive towards ascending unprecedented pinnacles of excellence,'' the force added.
