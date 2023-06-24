SPO among two arrested for beating their wives in J-K's Samba

Two men, including a special police officer (SPO), were arrested for allegedly beating their wives under the influence of liquor in separate incidents in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

SPO Ravi Kumar was arrested for causing severe blunt injuries to his wife at their house in Swankha village of Ramgarh, a police spokesman said.

Ajmeer Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver, was arrested for assaulting his wife at Budhwani village, he said.

Singh's wife was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu with fractured right arm and other injuries.

He said Senior Superintendent of Police of Samba district Benam Tosh has issued directions to all officers to ensure zero tolerance against crime against women and to take stringent action against perpetrators of domestic violence.

