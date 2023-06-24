Left Menu

Banned turtles, parrots rescued from Delhi pet shop

A total of 19 banned turtles and over 40 parrots have been rescued from a shop in northeast Delhis Shastri Park area while four persons have been arrested in connection, police said on Saturday. As many as 19 turtles of banned species were seized in the raid, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 21:21 IST
Banned turtles, parrots rescued from Delhi pet shop
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 19 banned turtles and over 40 parrots have been rescued from a shop in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area while four persons have been arrested in connection, police said on Saturday. According to a senior police officer, the shop was raided on Friday following a complaint by Gaurav Gupta of People for Animals – a non-profit organisation run by Lok Sabha MP and animal welfare activist Maneka Gandhi. As many as 19 turtles of banned species were seized in the raid, the officer said. Two dead parrots were recovered and 40 green parrots were rescued on finding that they were kept in cramped conditions in several cages at the shop.

A case was registered at the Shastri Park police station under sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 429 of the Indian Penal Code and 11(1)(I) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the police said. Four persons -- Shakeel Khan, Shamim Khan, Taufiq Khan and Firoz Khan -- have been arrested in connection, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023