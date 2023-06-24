Banned turtles, parrots rescued from Delhi pet shop

A total of 19 banned turtles and over 40 parrots have been rescued from a shop in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area while four persons have been arrested in connection, police said on Saturday. According to a senior police officer, the shop was raided on Friday following a complaint by Gaurav Gupta of People for Animals – a non-profit organisation run by Lok Sabha MP and animal welfare activist Maneka Gandhi. As many as 19 turtles of banned species were seized in the raid, the officer said. Two dead parrots were recovered and 40 green parrots were rescued on finding that they were kept in cramped conditions in several cages at the shop.

A case was registered at the Shastri Park police station under sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 429 of the Indian Penal Code and 11(1)(I) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the police said. Four persons -- Shakeel Khan, Shamim Khan, Taufiq Khan and Firoz Khan -- have been arrested in connection, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)