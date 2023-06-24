Man sentenced to 11 years in jail for raping minor
PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 24-06-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 22:16 IST
A court here on Saturday sentenced a man to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor.
District and sessions judge Dhanajay Chaturvedi also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Subhash Singh Rawat.
He was convicted under section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, special public prosecutor Mohan Pant said.
The court also directed the district magistrate to ensure Rs 5 lakh is paid to the rape survivor within a month.
The girl was raped in the Pokhri area of Chamoli district in 2019.
