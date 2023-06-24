Man sentenced to 11 years in jail for raping minor

A court here on Saturday sentenced a man to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor.

District and sessions judge Dhanajay Chaturvedi also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Subhash Singh Rawat.

He was convicted under section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, special public prosecutor Mohan Pant said.

The court also directed the district magistrate to ensure Rs 5 lakh is paid to the rape survivor within a month.

The girl was raped in the Pokhri area of Chamoli district in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)