Army doctor arrested in Barrackpore after his partner dies

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-06-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 22:55 IST
Army doctor arrested in Barrackpore after his partner dies
A senior doctor of the Army was arrested in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district after his partner was found dead in his official quarters at the Barrackpore Cantonment, police said on Saturday.

The body of the woman, also a government doctor, was found hanging from the ceiling on the night of June 19, they said.

''We have arrested the Army doctor, a lieutenant colonel, on the basis of the suicide note, and the post-mortem report that showed antemortem injury marks on the body. He was arrested from the Barrackpore Army hospital where he was admitted after falling sick following the recovery of his partner's body,'' a police officer said.

The arrest was made on the abatement of suicide charge after the woman's family lodged a police complaint, he said.

In a statement, the Army said it was extending all forms of cooperation to the investigation by the police. ''All support is being extended by the Army to the police authorities in the investigation process,'' it said.

