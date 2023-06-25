Israel says Russia developments are an internal affair
Developments in Russia are an internal matter, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday, according to a statement from his office.
"While this was an internal Russian matter in which Israel was not involved, Israel would continue to monitor developments closely," said the statement released after Netanyahu's discussions with diplomatic and security officials.
