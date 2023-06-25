Woman found dead outside garbage dump in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi
The body of an unidentified woman was found outside a garbage dump near a hospital in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area on Sunday, police said.
No external injury marks or signs of sexual assault were found on the body during an inspection, they said, the victim appears to be aged around 40.
A senior police officer said it was suspected that she might be a drug addict.
None of her belongings were found near the body, police said, adding that legal proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated.
Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the woman and CCTV cameras installed in and around the spot are being checked, they said.
