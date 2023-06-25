Two of family killed, another injured in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur
Two members of a family were killed and an elderly woman sustained injuries after being struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Jashpur district, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday at Rajpur village under Bagicha development block when the victims were repairing the thatch of their house, an official said.
''They were taking a rest at a room adjacent to their house after it started raining in the afternoon when the lightning struck them,'' he said.
Ratiyaram (68) and his daughter-in-law Dinamati were killed, while the latter's mother Manjhani Bai was severely injured, he added.
