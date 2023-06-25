Left Menu

Himachal contemplating forming task force to combat drug menace, says CM Sukhu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-06-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 18:32 IST
The state government is contemplating the formation of a special task force to combat drug menace, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday. Presiding over a ceremony at the Gaiety Theatre here to felicitate the winners of various events organised under 'Pradhaav - Wipe out drugs campaign,' he said that the government also plans to establish two state-of-the-art drug de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centres. A piece of land spread over about 50 bighas is being identified to set up each centre, he said. Sukhu said that the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act must be made more stringent with a provision that allows authorities to confiscate property of convicted drug dealers. He said the matter has already been taken up with the central government.

Sukhu also stressed the need to modernise the police department with the use of modern technologies like artificial intelligence to make it more efficient.

