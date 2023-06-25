Nearly 1,500 special invitees to attend security conclave in Jammu on Monday

Around 1,500 special invitees, including defence experts and retired army officers, are attending a security conclave which will be addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said. Besides addressing the conclave at Gen Zorawar Singh auditorium on the campus of University of Jammu, Singh will also visit the BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar to chair a meeting of senior party leaders to review the prevailing political situation, Raina said.

"Around 1,500 special invitees are attending the security conclave on internal and external security, a non-political event being organized as part of the BJP's ongoing programme to highlight the nine-year achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government," Raina told PTI.

He said the defence minister will brief the gathering of prominent persons about the measures taken by the Modi-led government for strengthening its defence mechanism after coming to power in 2014.

Defence experts, retired decorated army officers, academicians, doctors and think tanks, besides youths, will be attending the conclave which will start at 10.30 am, Raina said.

He said that Singh will discuss the security and other important issues with the participants and also share the strong position of India in defence and other matters concerning the nation's security and safety of the citizens residing along the borders.

The BJP leader said all necessary arrangements have been finalised for the visit of the defence minister.

According to Raina, after addressing the conclave, the minister will chair a meeting of senior BJP leaders at the party headquarters at Trikuta Nagar to review the prevailing political situation and also discuss the organisational matters.

