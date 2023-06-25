Haryana CM Khattar announces approval to metro connectivity between Ballabgarh and Palwal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government had given approval for metro connectivity between Ballabgarh and Palwal and added it would ensure better connectivity and speed up development in the area adjoining Delhi.

Addressing a rally at Gajpuri village in Palwal, Khattar said the central and state governments were taking steps for ensuring inclusive development.

Big projects such as metro connectivity and national highways are coming up in Haryana with the help of the central government, he said and extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Our government has made unprecedented development in Palwal and Faridabad region. With many major state highways, better connectivity has been ensured. Development of the Jewar airport will also speed up industrialisation and other development works in the area.

''It is a matter of pride for the region that the Mumbai Expressway passes through these districts," he said.

The chief minister announced that metro connectivity between Ballabgarh and Palwal had been approved.

Following the slogan of ''Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek'', he said, development works are being carried out in the entire state without any disparity.

By implementing the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) scheme, Haryana is playing an active role in giving benefits of government schemes directly to the last person, he added.

The chief minister said his government is always executing development works in the spirit of ''antyodaya'' and with the goal of public service.

''We left no stone unturned in matters of public interest, that is why Haryana is achieving new milestones in every sector.... Our government has done the work of eliminating corruption, fear and nepotism which were dominating during the previous Congress tenure,'' he said.

He spoke about providing good governance to people and said they are availing benefits of government schemes while sitting at their homes.

Khattar said that when he meets villagers during his visits to different areas, they praise the schemes of the Haryana government.

He said his government gave jobs to people based on merit as he attacked the previous Congress regime for allegedly "distributing" jobs.

Khattar attacked the Congress for the imposition of the Emergency on June 25 in 1975.

The Emergency remained an "unforgettable phase" in the history of the nation and it was ''totally opposite'' to the constitutional values, he said, adding, "People suffered torture in jails and did agitations for the restoration of democracy, we should remember all such warriors." The chief minister said families with an income of less than Rs 1 lakh are considered as ''antyodaya'' families, while families with an annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh are considered as BPL families.

''Our focus is on providing facilities like education, employment, health and security to such families in order to connect them with the mainstream society,'' he said, adding that his government was committed to ensure their overall development.

Speaking on this occasion, Union Minister of State Krishan Pal said PM Modi has been working for the upliftment of every class for the last nine years as a ''pradhan sevak''.

''India has made a different identity on the global stage under PM Modi,'' he added.

''Today, the government is giving due respect to every class. Unmatched progress has been achieved in the whole country during the past nine years," he added.

