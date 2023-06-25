Two killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk -Russian-installed mayor

Two civilians were killed in Donetsk on Sunday after shelling by Ukrainian forces, the Russian-installed mayor of the east Ukrainian city said on Telegram. Alexei Kulemzin said a young man born in 2005 and a woman born in 1956 had died as a result of enemy fire.

Reuters was unable immediately to verify the report. Earlier on Sunday, a civilian man died after Russian forces shelled Ukraine's southern city of Kherson, the local governor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)