Israel praises foiling of Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday praised the thwarting of what he said was an Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus. A statement from Netanyahu's office did not give any more details, but Israeli news website Ynet, without disclosing its sources, said an attack had been planned against Israelis staying in the city of Limassol.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 23:27 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday praised the thwarting of what he said was an Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus.

A statement from Netanyahu's office did not give any more details, but Israeli news website Ynet, without disclosing its sources, said an attack had been planned against Israelis staying in the city of Limassol. Cyprus declined to comment on whether an attack had been foiled.

"Israel welcomes the foiling of the Iranian terrorist attack in the territory of Cyprus against Israeli targets," Netanyahu's office said. "Israel operates everywhere in a wide variety of methods in order to protect Jews and Israelis and will continue to act to sever Iranian terrorism wherever it raises its head, including on Iranian soil," the statement said.

Asked about the Israeli statement, Cyprus government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said: "We cannot comment on issues regarding national security." In 2021, Israel accused Iran of orchestrating an attempted attack against Israelis in Cyprus after police on the Mediterranean island said an armed individual had been arrested. Iran denied the accusation.

