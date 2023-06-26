Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he discussed turmoil in Russia with Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed the weekend's turmoil in Russia in a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday and that the events had exposed the weakness of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule.

In a statement, Zelenskiy called for global pressure to be exerted on Russia and said that he and Biden had also discussed further expanding defence cooperation with an emphasis on long-range weapons.

