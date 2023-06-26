Left Menu

Man molests minor girl on running train in Goa; arrested

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-06-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 10:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 37-year-old man allegedly molested a minor girl on a running train in Goa, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the train was heading from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai to Kochuveli in Kerala following which the Goa Police's Konkan Railway wing arrested the accused, a senior police official said.

The accused allegedly molested the girl on the running train near Pernem in North Goa, he said quoting a police complaint filed by the victim's mother. The girl was going to Mangaluru (in Karnataka) with her family and the accused, who belongs to Thane in neighbouring Maharashtra, was also on the same train with his family, the official said, without specifying the victim's age.

The accused was arrested at Margao railway station in South Goa and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (A) (1) (molestation) and provisions of the Goa Children's Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

