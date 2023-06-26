Left Menu

Ukraine says little changes along southern frontline in past week

Ukraine has reclaimed additional territory from Russian forces along the southern frontline but the situation on the battlefield there has changed little over the past week, Ukraine Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday. Ukrainian forces have liberated about 130 square kilometres (50 square miles) in the south since the start of Ukraine's offensive actions, Maliar said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-06-2023 11:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 11:31 IST
Ukraine says little changes along southern frontline in past week
Hanna Maliar Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has reclaimed additional territory from Russian forces along the southern frontline but the situation on the battlefield there has changed little over the past week, Ukraine Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday.

Ukrainian forces have liberated about 130 square kilometres (50 square miles) in the south since the start of Ukraine's offensive actions, Maliar said. A week ago, Maliar said that 113 square kilometres had been reclaimed in the previous two weeks. "The situation in the south has not undergone significant changes over the past week," Maliar told the national broadcaster.

She added that about 250 clashes had taken place in the past week along the eastern part of the front line, which includes the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. "Heavy fighting is still going on there," Maliar said.

She said that Ukraine started counteroffensive actions in the east at the end of last week, reclaiming 1 to 2 kilometres each in the areas of Bakhmut, Yahidne, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka. On Sunday, Ukraine's eastern military command said Kyiv

advanced 600 metres to 1,000 metres over the previous day near Bakhmut, a city taken by Russia's Wagner mercenary forces in May after months of fighting.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Russia's RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing military from the Southern grouping of Russia's armed forces, that Ukraine forces were not conducting offensive operations on Artyomovsk - the Soviet-era name for Bakhmut used by Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023