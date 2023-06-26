Two siblings drown in UP's Sultanpur

Two minor siblings drowned in a pond in the district's Akhand Nagar area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Sajampur Rajbhar village on Sunday. Muskan (8) and her six-year-old brother Veeru had gone to graze livestock when they decided to take a dip in a pond, they said.

When they did not return home till late, their family members launched a search for them and found the children's clothes near the pond. After pulling the children out of the water, the family members rushed to a hospital where doctors declared both brought dead, the police said. Circle Officer (Kadipur) Shivam Mishra said the bodies were handed over to the family without post-mortem on their request.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)