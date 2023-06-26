Serbian court orders release of three Kosovo policemen

A Serbian court ordered on Monday the release of three Kosovan policemen detained on June 16 along the border between the two countries in an incident that heightened tensions between Belgrade and Pristina.

"The non-trial panel of the High Court in Kraljevo confirmed the indictment against the aforementioned defendants and issued a decision terminating the defendants' detention," the court said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office had previously charged the three policemen identified only by their initials, B.S., R.Z., and S.M., with unauthorised production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances.

