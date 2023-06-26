Senior IAS officer Anurag Verma is Punjab’s new chief secretary
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior IAS officer Anurag Verma will be the new chief secretary of Punjab, according to an official order issued on Monday.
He succeeds V K Janjua who retires on June 30.
Verma, a 1993-batch IAS officer, is presently additional chief secretary, home affairs and justice. He holds additional charges of legal and legislative affairs, industries and commerce, information technology and investment promotion.
Verma will take charge on July 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Verma
- Punjab
- Anurag Verma
- V K Janjua
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi's US visit is about building and institutionalising India-US ties for 2 decades: Rich Verma
NCDRC rejects claim medical negligence caused death of former CJI J S Verma
Abhishek Verma clinches individual gold in archery World Cup Stage 3
De Beers Forevermark Cufflinks Make the Perfect Father's Day Gift
Archery World Cup 2023 stage 3: Abhishek Verma clinches individual gold medal in compound archery