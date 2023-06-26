Senior IAS officer Anurag Verma is Punjab’s new chief secretary

Senior IAS officer Anurag Verma will be the new chief secretary of Punjab, according to an official order issued on Monday.

He succeeds V K Janjua who retires on June 30.

Verma, a 1993-batch IAS officer, is presently additional chief secretary, home affairs and justice. He holds additional charges of legal and legislative affairs, industries and commerce, information technology and investment promotion.

Verma will take charge on July 1.

