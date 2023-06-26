Left Menu

DCW summons SHO, seeks ATR on sexual harassment complaint of PG resident

The DCW had received the complaint that around midnight of June 12, when the resident of the PG in north Delhi was standing with her female friends on the balcony, a youth outside the facility indulged in sexual acts while staring at them.In this regard, a notice dated June 19 was sent to Delhi Police seeking an action taken report ATR in the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 16:17 IST
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has asked the city police to file an action taken report in connection with the alleged sexual harassment complaint filed by a female resident of a paying guest (PG) facility in Delhi. The DCW had received the complaint that around midnight of June 12, when the resident of the PG in north Delhi was standing with her female friends on the balcony, a youth outside the facility indulged in sexual acts while staring at them.

In this regard, a notice dated June 19 was sent to Delhi Police seeking an action taken report (ATR) in the matter. However, Delhi Police failed to file a reply.

Now, DCW has issued a summons to Delhi Police and has sought an action taken report in the case. It has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR and details of arrests made in the matter. The panel has also asked Delhi Police to provide reasons for failing to provide an action taken report within the stipulated time. It has asked the SHO of Maurice Nagar to appear before the DCW on June 28 and provide an action taken report on the matter.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal called it a ''very serious'' case. ''Thousands of women and girls live in PGs in Delhi and their safety is extremely crucial. I have also been informed that this man has indulged in obscene actions more than once outside the same PG. ''Why and how are the criminals so emboldened in Delhi? Why no action is taken against them by the police in the first instance? FIR should be filed and this man should be immediately arrested by the police to deter such crimes,” she said.

