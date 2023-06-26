Left Menu

Russian court jails academic Golubkin for 12 years for treason

Golubkin, a professor at a Moscow institute studying aerodynamics, was detained in 2020 on suspicion of handing over secrets to an unnamed NATO country. A number of Russian scientists have been arrested and charged with treason in recent years on suspicion of passing sensitive material to foreigners.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 17:50 IST
Russian court jails academic Golubkin for 12 years for treason
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

A Russian court on Monday jailed an academic, Valery Golubkin, for 12 years after convicting him of treason. Golubkin, a professor at a Moscow institute studying aerodynamics, was detained in 2020 on suspicion of handing over secrets to an unnamed NATO country.

A number of Russian scientists have been arrested and charged with treason in recent years on suspicion of passing sensitive material to foreigners. Critics of the Kremlin say the arrests often stem from unfounded paranoia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023