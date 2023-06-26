DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 26

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JUNE 26

** BERN/BERLIN - Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies of Singapore Heng Swee Keat will make a working visit to Switzerland and Germany. (To June 30) ** PODGORICA - Hakan Fidan, minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will pay a visit to Montenegro. (To June 27)

** BERLIN - German economy minister Robert Habeck and France's Bruno Le Maire hold joint news conference on critical raw materials following a trilateral meeting with company representatives – 1430 GMT. ** BRATISLAVA - Prime ministers of Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland meet in their Visegrad Group ahead of the June EU summit.

** FRANKFURT - IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath speaks the ECB Forum on Central Banking – 1800 GMT. ** COPENHAGEN - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet Nordic prime ministers in Iceland. Press conference to be held on the volcanic island of Vestmannaeyjar – 1315 GMT.

** BEIJING - Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits Beijing. ** PODGORICA - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visits Montenegro ahead of this week's South-East European Cooperation Process summit there. ANAHEIM, United States - Asia-Pacific (APAC) 2023 Annual Meetings (To July 1)

BEIJING - At the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry will visit China. (To June 30) VESTMANNAEYJAR, Iceland - Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo will attend the summer meeting of Nordic prime ministers in Iceland and meet with prime ministers of Nordic countries and Canada in Iceland. (Final day)

BEIJING - New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to visit China. (To June 30) VIENTIANE - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will pay an official visit to Laos. (To June 27) PABRADE, LITHUANIA - NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius observe military drills in Lithuania - 1230 GMT. VILNIUS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg meets Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius, holds news conference - 0830 GMT. BERLIN - Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta on a state visit to Germany - 0900 GMT. KUALA LUMPUR - Energy Asia conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (To June 28) TORONTO, Canada - Toronto holds mayoral election. BRASÍLIA - Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez will visit Brazil. VILNIUS - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius visits Lithuania, will award Manfred Wörner Medal for outstanding contribution to European security to the former Lithuanian president Dalia Grybauskaite. GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 27

** SINGAPORE - United Kingdom Deputy Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Secretary of State in the Cabinet Office Oliver Dowden will make a working visit to Singapore. (To June 29) ** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner Thierry Breton delivers a keynote speech at the European Hydrogen Forum, in Brussels.

** BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis takes part in EU-Japan High Level Economic Dialogue. ** BRUSSELS - Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf gives speech entitled "Scotland's offer to the EU: Opportunities and ambitions in the new relationship" to European Policy Centre think tank in Brussels – 1200 GMT.

** JOHANNESBURG - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, will host Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, at the 11th meeting of South Africa – Germany Bi-National Commission – 0600 GMT. BERLIN - Finance ministers of Germany (Christian Lindner), France (Bruno Le Maire) and Poland (Magdalena Rzeczkowska) meet in Germany. TIANJIN, China - Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks on the World Economic Forum's discussion on "The Future of the Belt and Road Initiative" in Tianjin, China. TIANJIN, China - New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley speak at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin. THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - Ahead of NATO's July summit in Vilnius, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte invited some heads of other alliance members in the Hague including Belgium's Alexander De Croo, Romania's Klaus Iohannis, Poland's Andrzej Duda, Norway's Jonas Gahr Store, Albania's Edi Rama and Lithuania's Gitanas Nauseda - 1530 GMT. MOSCOW - President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo to visit Russia. TIANJIN, China - World Economic Forum in Tianjin. (To June 29) LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas hold press conference after meeting at NATO Headquarters – 1145 GMT.

** BEIJING - Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene visits Beijing during a state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang. BERLIN - German chancellor Olaf Scholz and North Macedonia's prime minister Dimitar Kovačevski hold presser after a joint meeting - 1730 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 29 AMSTERDAM - OECD Economic Surveys: Netherlands 2023 TOKYO - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho will meet in Tokyo PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 21st anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 13th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (To June 30) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 30

MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calviño opens conference on the fight against money laundering, and the financing of terrorism - 0730 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 1 NEW DELHI - Shanghai Cooperation Organisation chair India hosts the summit of the head of member states, which includes Russia, China and other central Asian countries, in capital New Delhi. (To July 9) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 2 BERLIN – French President Emmanuel Macron on a state visit to Germany (To July 4) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 5 VIENNA - 8th OPEC International Seminar (To July 6) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 8 JAKARTA - Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum & Foreign Ministers Meeting in Jakarta. (To July 10) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 9 UZBEKISTAN - Uzbekistani Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 10

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 11 VILNIUS - Heads of state and government of NATO member states will meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. LABUAN BAJO, INDONESIA - Foreign Ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet their counterparts in the annual ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Indonesia (To July 15). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 12 VILNIUS - NATO leaders gather for a summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 13 BRUSSELS - EU-Japan summit. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 14 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. PARIS - On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend BasToe Day Parade as Guest of Honour in Paris. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 15 ** JAKARTA - Foreign Ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet their counterparts in the annual ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Indonesia. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 17 GANDHINAGAR, INDIA - G20 finance ministers and central bank governor's meet (To July 18) BRUSSELS - EU-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) summit (to July 18) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 20 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 22 GOA, INDIA - Energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies will meet in India's western coastal state of Goa for a day-long meet. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 23 MADRID - Spain holds snap election. SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election. SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election. CAMBODIA - Cambodian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 26 MOSCOW - Saint Petersburg hosts the second summit and economic forum Russia-Africa. (To July 29) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 8 BELEM, Brazil - Brazil hosts a two-day summit of the eight countries in the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) to discuss protection of the Amazon rainforest. (To Aug. 9)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 24 JAIPUR, INDIA - Trade and investment ministers from Group of 20 major economies will meet in the western Indian city of Jaipur for a two day meet (To Aug. 25).

