Left Menu

Russian court jails scientist Golubkin for 12 years in treason case

A Russian court said on Monday it had sentenced a scientist, Valery Golubkin, to 12 years in jail for treason after convicting him of handing over state secrets to "representatives of foreign organisations". Golubkin had worked in the Department of Theoretical and Applied Aerohydromechanics at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 18:52 IST
Russian court jails scientist Golubkin for 12 years in treason case

A Russian court said on Monday it had sentenced a scientist, Valery Golubkin, to 12 years in jail for treason after convicting him of handing over state secrets to "representatives of foreign organisations".

Golubkin had worked in the Department of Theoretical and Applied Aerohydromechanics at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology. The court provided no further details on the case. Golubkin was detained in late 2020 on suspicion of handing over secrets to an unnamed NATO country. His lawyer said at the time that Golubkin denied the charges against him.

A number of Russian scientists have been arrested and charged with treason in recent years on suspicion of passing sensitive material to foreigners. Critics of the Kremlin say the arrests sometimes stem from unfounded paranoia, something the authorities deny.

A criminal case was opened earlier this month against one of three Russian hypersonic missile scientists arrested on suspicion of treason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023