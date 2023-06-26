UK's Wallace: Storm Shadow missiles have had significant impact on Ukraine war
Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 19:36 IST
British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday that Storm Shadow long-range missiles supplied by London to Kyiv have had a significant impact on the battlefield in the Russia-Ukraine war.
"The Storm Shadow missile has had a significant impact on the battlefield", Wallace told lawmakers. "It has had an effect on the Russian army."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement