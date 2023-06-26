Left Menu

SAT defers hearing on Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka's plea to June 27

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT on Monday deferred the hearing of Zee Entertainment Enterprises plea, challenging market regulator Sebis interim order, to June 27.Last week, the SAT has refused to give any interim relief to Essel Group chairman Subash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka after the markets regulator barred them from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company for allegedly siphoning off funds of the media firm.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 19:57 IST
SAT defers hearing on Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka's plea to June 27

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday deferred the hearing of Zee Entertainment Enterprises' plea, challenging market regulator Sebi's interim order, to June 27.

Last week, the SAT has refused to give any interim relief to Essel Group chairman Subash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka after the markets regulator barred them from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company for allegedly siphoning off funds of the media firm. After this, Zee Entertainment Enterprises challenged the Sebi order at SAT.

SAT has now deferred the hearing on the plea to June 27.

On June 19, the counsel for Zee Entertainment Enterprises said the market regulator had no evidence beyond the bank statements to prove the allegations of round-tripping of funds and that Sebi cannot pass an ex-parte order.

The counsel said Zee Entertainment Enterprises wanted a stay on the Sebi order.

''All entities through which Sebi alleges round-tripping, have genuine business relations with Zee,'' the counsel further added. Earlier, in its reply to SAT, Sebi had alleged that Chandra and Goenka have diverted public funds to private entities, which calls for urgent action.

''In the instant case, we have a situation before us where the Chairman Emeritus and the Managing Director and CEO of this large listed company are involved in a myriad of different schemes and transactions through which vast amounts of public money belonging to listed companies are diverted to private entities owned and controlled by these persons,'' Sebi said in its affidavit to SAT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023