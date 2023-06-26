Sierra Leone provisional results: President Bio leading presidential race
Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 20:29 IST
Provisional results from Sierra Leone's presidential election showed that President Julius Maada Bio was leading the presidential election with 60% of votes counted, the West African country's electoral commission said on Monday.
"The results detailed below are partial and do not represent the complete outcome of the Presidential election," the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement