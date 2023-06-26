Narcotics worth Rs 101 crore destroyed in Haryana: CM

Left Menu

Khattar also launched a state-wide Drug-free Haryana campaign at a programme organised on this occasion in Panchkula, according to an official release.He urged the people of the state, social institutions, saints and gurus to work together with determination under this campaign to build a drug-free Haryana.During the campaign, people would be made aware of the ill effects of drugs to control drug menace and prevent addiction, Khattar said, adding a multi-pronged strategy should be adopted to break the network of smugglers and peddlers.The chief minister further said a new task force will be constituted under the Nasha Mukt Haryana campaign.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said narcotics worth Rs 101 crore were destroyed in Haryana on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Khattar also launched a state-wide 'Drug-free Haryana' campaign at a programme organised on this occasion in Panchkula, according to an official release.

He urged the people of the state, social institutions, saints and gurus to work together with determination under this campaign to build a drug-free Haryana.

During the campaign, people would be made aware of the ill effects of drugs to control drug menace and prevent addiction, Khattar said, adding a multi-pronged strategy should be adopted to break the network of smugglers and peddlers.

The chief minister further said a new task force will be constituted under the 'Nasha Mukt Haryana' campaign. This task force would comprise members from all social and religious organisations, government representatives, police personnel, and representatives of concerned departments. A joint campaign will be run in the state by all the stakeholders, Khattar said, adding that a smartphone app 'Saathi' has been developed to curb the unlawful sale of pharmaceuticals. The inter-state drug secretariat has been established at Panchkula, and software 'Hawk' has been developed to keep a record of the database of illegal activities, he said.

Khattar further said the police have been directed to tighten the noose around those involved in drug smuggling. Apart from this, after consulting the chief ministers of the neighbouring states, a strategy has been chalked out to take joint action against drug peddlers, he informed.

Khattar also administered an oath to the people present on this occasion to stay away from drugs and also encourage others for the same.

On the occasion, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand said launching the campaign with an aim to eliminate the drug menace shows the commitment of the chief minister to make Haryana a drug-free state.

He said during the meeting with the chief minister on May 5, the saints had assured full support and cooperation to the state government to make the campaign a grand success.

