India summons senior Pak diplomat over attacks on Sikh community members in Pakistan

India has summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over recent incidents of attacks on Sikh community members in the neighbouring country, sources said on Monday.

Four such incidents have taken place between April and June and India has taken serious note of these attacks, they said.

''India has demanded that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on the Sikh community with sincerity and share the investigation reports,'' said a source.

''It has also been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution,'' the source added.

