Left Menu

India summons senior Pak diplomat over attacks on Sikh community members in Pakistan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 20:48 IST
India summons senior Pak diplomat over attacks on Sikh community members in Pakistan
  • Country:
  • India

India has summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over recent incidents of attacks on Sikh community members in the neighbouring country, sources said on Monday.

Four such incidents have taken place between April and June and India has taken serious note of these attacks, they said.

''India has demanded that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on the Sikh community with sincerity and share the investigation reports,'' said a source.

''It has also been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution,'' the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023