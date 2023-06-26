Women protest against illegal liquor trade in Latur village

Women from a village in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday held a protest against the illegal liquor trade in the region.

The protest was held in front of the gram panchayat office of Tungi(B) village in Ausa tehsil.

''Youth are getting addicted to alcohol in the village with a population of 5,000. A resolution to ban alcohol was also passed,'' said sarpanch Mohan Kawle.

