Left Menu

Two people killed, 5 injured in clash over land dispute in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:32 IST
Two people killed, 5 injured in clash over land dispute in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons, including an elderly woman, were killed and five others were injured when members of two families clashed apparently over a land dispute in a village in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in an agricultural field in Jakkulapalli village of Rebbena mandal in the district, they said.

Around 8-10 people from each group clashed and allegedly attacked everyone with sticks and axes resulting in the death of two persons on the spot. Five others sustained injuries with two of them in critical condition and were admitted to different hospitals, police said.

''Some members of the two groups (of two families) clashed due to land dispute resulting in death of two persons and injuries to five others,'' a senior police official told PTI.

The accused were taken into custody, the official said adding the situation is under control and a police picket was posted in the village.

Police teams visited the village and a case was registered. Further investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023