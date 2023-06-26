Left Menu

NSA Ajit Doval meets top leadership of Oman; focus on boosting bilateral ties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:43 IST
NSA Ajit Doval meets top leadership of Oman; focus on boosting bilateral ties
  • Country:
  • India

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Monday met Oman's top leader Sultan Haitham bin Tarik in Muscat and handed over a written message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that dealt with various aspects of the ties between the two countries.

Separately, Doval also held talks with Oman's foreign minister Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi with a focus on possible bilateral cooperation in the spheres of technology, military matters and mining, the Oman News Agency reported.

On behalf of the government of Oman, Sayyid Badr congratulated India for successfully hosting G20 meetings.

Doval called on Sultan Haitham at the Al Baraka Palace and handed over Modi's message to him, the news agency said.

It said Sultan Haitham and Doval explored ways to expand bilateral relations and exchanged views on various issues of common interest.

Doval conveyed to the sultan greetings from the prime minister and wished for Oman's progress and prosperity. Sultan Haitham reciprocated the greetings and wishes. The NSA's talks with the foreign minister of Oman covered various aspects of bilateral ties including in the fields of investment.

The two officials further discussed a number of regional and international issues and underscored the emphasis of the leadership of the two countries on espousing policies of constructive dialogue and international cooperation, the Omani agency said.

Doval also held a separate meeting with Gen Sultan Mohammed Al Nu'amani, the minister of the royal office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023