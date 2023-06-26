Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami honours 'soldiers of democracy'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday honoured soldiers of democracy who stood against the Emergency in 1975 and announced a pension scheme for their dependents. Speaking of steps being taken by the state government for the welfare of soldiers of democracy, Dhami said their honorarium has been hiked from Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-06-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 23:13 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday honoured ''soldiers of democracy'' who stood against the Emergency in 1975 and announced a pension scheme for their dependents. Dhami also said a mechanism will be created to familiarise everyone with the contribution of such soldiers from the state, according to an official statement. ''Your contribution to the fight against the Emergency can never be forgotten,'' he said. The Emergency was imposed on June 25, 1975 by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. Its 48th anniversary was on Sunday. Dhami also assured these soldiers that action will be taken in right earnest on the list of demands submitted by them. ''A 'samman' pension will be given to the dependents of soldiers of democracy from Uttarakhand. A government order to this effect has already been issued,'' Dhami said. Speaking of steps being taken by the state government for the welfare of soldiers of democracy, Dhami said their honorarium has been hiked from Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000. ''Not only political parties but people in general fought against the Emergency. People felt their democratic rights had been snatched during the Emergency. It was the people's anger against it that culminated in the restoration of democracy,'' he said. Former chief minister and Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is considered the political mentor of Dhami, also attended the programme held at the chief minister's residence.

