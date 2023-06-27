Left Menu

Israel says 2 rockets launched from Jenin in West Bank, no reported injuries

Separately on Monday, the military said one of its drones fell in Lebanese territory during routine activity. A media channel affiliated with Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Monday the powerful armed group shot down the drone.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2023 00:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 00:50 IST
Israel says 2 rockets launched from Jenin in West Bank, no reported injuries

The Israeli military said two rockets were launched from the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday and landed within Palestinian territory, causing no reported injuries.

"The rockets did not pose a threat to communities in the area," a military statement said. It said the rockets travelled some 80 meters (265 feet) and added that these were "were makeshift rockets, with very limited capabilities".

Intense gun battles between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants occurred in Jenin earlier this month that left seven Palestinians dead, part of an upsurge of violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Separately on Monday, the military said one of its drones fell in Lebanese territory during routine activity. A media channel affiliated with Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Monday the powerful armed group shot down the drone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
2
'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments since mutiny

'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments sinc...

 Global
3
Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

 India
4
One killed, 9 wounded after roller coaster derails in Sweden

One killed, 9 wounded after roller coaster derails in Sweden

Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023