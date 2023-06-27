Putin, UAE leader held phone talk on mutiny attempt in Russia -Kremlin

Leaders of Russia and the United Arab Emirates held a phone call, the Kremlin said on Monday.

According to the Kremlin, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan was interested in hearing an assessment of the situation in Russia in connection with the Wagner group mutiny on June 24. "Having received comprehensive information, the Emirati leader declared full support for the actions of the Russian leadership." (Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Chris Reese)

