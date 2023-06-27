Left Menu

JPMorgan Chase $290 million settlement with Epstein accusers wins preliminary approval

Updated: 27-06-2023 03:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 03:19 IST
A U.S. judge on Monday granted preliminary approval to JPMorgan Chase's $290 million settlement with women who said Jeffrey Epstein abused them, and that the largest U.S. bank turned a blind eye to the late financier's sex trafficking.

The approval was issued by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff at a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 1998 through 2013, when the bank terminated his accounts.

