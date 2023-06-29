Left Menu

Maha: Nagpur's Itwari railway station to be named after Subhash Chandra Bose

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-06-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 21:56 IST
The Maharashtra government has decided to change the name of Itwari station in Nagpur district to 'Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari ' station, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA said on Thursday.

In a press release, Nagpur East MLA Krishna Khopde said a notification was issued by the state's Home department on June 16, which also informed that a no-objection certificate to the name change had been received from the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 23.

He said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari had played an important role in ensuring such a tribute could be paid to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

