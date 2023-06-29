Israel says Mossad agents operated in Iran to capture suspected leader of Cyprus attack plot

Israel said on Thursday its Mossad intelligence service operated in Iran to capture the suspected leader of what it said was an Iranian plan to carry out an attack on Israelis in Cyprus.

A Mossad statement identified the suspect as Yousef Shahabazi Abbasalilu and said he "received detailed instructions and weapons from senior (officials) in Iran's Revolutionary Guards" to carry out such an attack.

