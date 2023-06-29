Left Menu

Pakistan finance minister says IMF deal expected within 24 hours

Dar had earlier said the government was working on a mechanism to try to unlock the full $2.5 billion pending under the IMF programme, beyond the $1.1 billion expected under the ninth review that is under discussion. It was unclear what portion of the funds would be released in the announcement he expected in the next 24 hours.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 23:04 IST
Pakistan finance minister says IMF deal expected within 24 hours

Pakistan's finance minister said late on Thursday that a staff level agreement for a crucial bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund was "very close" and expected in the next 24 hours.

Islamabad is racing against time to unlock at least $1.1 billion under the lender's ninth review of a $6.5-billion Extended Fund Facility agreed in 2019. The programme expires on Friday. "We are very close to signing a staff level agreement with the IMF," minister Ishaq Dar told Reuters.

"I think it should come some time tonight or maximum within 24 hours ... We have finalised everything." A representative for the IMF in Pakistan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The agreement, which would be subject to approval by the IMF board, has faced an eight-month delay. The funds under discussion would offer some respite to Pakistan which is battling an acute balance of payments crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves. A total of $4 billion have already been released. Dar had earlier said the government was working on a mechanism to try to unlock the full $2.5 billion pending under the IMF programme, beyond the $1.1 billion expected under the ninth review that is under discussion.

It was unclear what portion of the funds would be released in the announcement he expected in the next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023