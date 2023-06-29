Iraq foreign ministry summons Sweden's ambassador to Iraq over Koran burning in Stockholm -statement
Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 23:56 IST
The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Swedish Ambassador to Iraq, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The ministry condemns "the Swedish government's permission for extremists to burn a copy of the Holy Qura," the statement said.
