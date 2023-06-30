Pentagon says no imminent decisions on ATACM missiles for Ukraine

The Pentagon said on Thursday it was not aware of any imminent decision about the provision of ATACM long-range missiles to Ukraine, following a news report from the Wall Street Journal suggesting Washington was close to providing them to Kyiv. Kyiv has long sought the U.S. Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, arguing the missiles would help them strike Russian forces far behind the front lines.

"I don't have anything to announce regarding ATACMs and certainly I'm not aware of any imminent decisions as it relates to ATACMs," Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told a press briefing.

