State Dept says Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley is 'on leave'

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 01:24 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 01:24 IST
The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, is "on leave," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said on Thursday, adding that Abram Paley is filling in for the position in an acting capacity.

"Rob Malley is on leave and Abram Paley is serving as acting Special Envoy for Iran and leading the Department's work in this area," Miller told Reuters in an email. Malley was appointed special envoy for Iran in January 2021, days after the administration of President Joe Biden took office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

