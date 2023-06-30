China's Xi to attend, deliver speech at SCO summit via video link - foreign ministry
Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 06:55 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 06:55 IST
China's President Xi Jinping will attend and deliver a speech at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) via video link on July 4, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.
The SCO is a political and security union of countries spanning much of Eurasia, including China, India and Russia.
