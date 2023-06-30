Biden to announce new actions to protect student loan borrowers -source

President Biden plans to announce new actions on Friday to protect student loan borrowers in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that blocked his plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt, a White House source said.

"While we strongly disagree with the court, we prepared for this scenario," the source said, noting that Biden would have more to say on the subject later on Friday. "The president will make clear he's not done fighting yet, and will announce new actions to protect student loan borrowers," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Progressive voters, who make up part of the coalition that helped elect Biden in 2020, have put pressure on the White House to address student loan debt, and the court's decision is expected to intensify calls for further action. The White House source said it would be placing blame on Republicans for stymieing Biden's efforts.

"We'll also be making it crystal clear to borrowers and their families that Republicans are responsible for denying them the relief that President Biden has been fighting to get to them," the source said.

